Pensioner conned out of £1,000 in iTunes vouchers phone fraud

Police have warned the public to be vigilant after an 84-year-old Perth man was conned out of £1,000 in a phone scam.

Officers said the pensioner was contacted by a person claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The caller convinced the man that if he did not purchase £1,000 of iTunes vouchers he would be arrested and his bank account frozen.

The man purchased the vouchers and read the serial numbers over the telephone.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We would ask retailers and shops to be vigilant regarding elderly persons purchasing large amounts of vouchers.

"Officers would like to remind members of the public that fraudsters are extremely convincing in their approach, taking steps to engage with the victim and win their trust."