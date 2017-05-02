Two charged after £125,000 drug recovery
2 May 2017
-
Two men have been charged after police seized drugs worth £125,000 from a car in Angus.
Officers discovered heroin and cannabis resin after stopping the car on the A90 near Brechin on Friday.
The men, aged 35 and 52, are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.