Gas leak at Ineos Grangemouth refinery

Image caption Local residents have been advised to stay indoors

Firefighters have been sent to the Grangemouth petrochemical site following a gas leak.

Eight appliances are currently at the refinery and police officers have also been sent to the site.

It is understood there are no casualties as a result of the incident, which happened at about 12:00.

Refinery owners Ineos said a leak was detected on a pipeline in its Kinneil Gas manufacturing plant and that emergency services had been alerted.

The company said in a statement: "Emergency services are in attendance and we requested that Police Scotland close the Wholeflats Road as a precautionary measure.

"The incident management team have been mobilised to manage the situation.

"Purely as a precaution and to allow our response team to manage the situation, we have closed a number of access gates and are allowing only essential personnel to enter the south side of the site.

"All non-essential Ineos personnel who would normally be working in this area have been requested to report to their line manager."

Avoid area

Pupils at primary and secondary schools in Grangemouth were kept indoors over lunchtime as a precaution at the request of the police, a Falkirk Council spokesman said.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.12 on Tuesday, 2 May the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a gas leak at the Grangemouth petrochemical site.

"Eight appliances are currently in attendance."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at Grangemouth which happened at around 12.15 today.

"All emergency services, local authority and partners are in attendance.

"A number of access roads in the Grangemouth area are closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes."