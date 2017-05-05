Dundee doctor on trial over drug death charge

Image caption Katy McAllister faces 18 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh

A Dundee doctor has gone on trial accused of killing a woman by allegedly giving her prescription drugs at a tattoo parlour.

Katy McAllister, 31, denies causing the death of Louise McGowan, one day after she allegedly supplied her with substances in May 2015.

Lawyers acting for the medic entered not guilty pleas on her behalf on the first day of proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh.

She faces a total of 18 charges.

Prosecutors allege that on 9 May, 2015, at her home address, and Voodoo Tattoo in the city's Perth Road, Ms McAllister "did recklessly and unlawfully" supply controlled and "potentially lethal" drugs to Ms McGowan.

The Crown alleges that the drugs supplied to Ms McGowan were tramadol, diazepam and temazepam.

Ms McAllister is also alleged to have supplied Ms McGowan with codeine, diphenhydramine and cyclizine.

The indictment states Ms McGowan, of Dundee, "ingested" the drugs and died a day later.

Theft allegation

Ms McAllister also faces an allegation that she stole quantities of the class C drug midazolam from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee between June and August 2014.

Prosecutors also claim that Ms McAllister supplied or offered to supply drugs to a number of individuals in the Dundee area.

Jurors also heard from a statement of evidence which has been agreed between prosecutors and Ms McAllister's lawyers.

The facts agreed include that Ms McAllister graduated from Dundee University in 2009 with a Batchelor of Medicine and a Batchelor of Surgery degree.

It is also agreed that agreed that Ms McAllister was admitted as a "fully registered medical practitioner" with the General Medical Council in August 2010.

They also agree that Ms McAllister worked as a specialist registrar in acute medicine at Ninewells Hospital and that she began working there in June 2014.

The trial, which is being heard before judge Graham Buchanan QC, continues on Tuesday.