Woman charged over Dundee sneak-in thefts

A 36-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a series of sneak-in thefts in Dundee.

The offences include break-ins and thefts at sheltered housing in Church Street and Main Street on Monday 24 April.

Police issued a description of a female suspect following the incidents.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman was expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

