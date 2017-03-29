Woman injured in Perth close collapse

From the section

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 07:30

A woman has been taken to hospital after the collapse of a close in a Perth building.

Atholl Street has been closed near the junction of North Methven Street, causing traffic congestion.

Five fire engines including the heavy rescue unit are present as well as police, ambulances and the Tayside trauma team.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said a property in Rose Terrace had been evacuated.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 07.24 hours today to attend an incident at an address on Atholl Street, Perth.

"We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, two managers and a trauma team.

"One female patient was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary."