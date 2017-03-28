Plank attack man warned he faces jail

Image copyright Google Image caption Jamie O'Donnell will be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court in May

A man who attacked another man with a plank of wood with nails sticking out of it has been told by a sheriff to expect a prison sentence.

Jamie O'Donnell, 22, left William Anderson, 50, with a broken jaw, missing teeth and a permanent scar after the assault in Camelon, Falkirk.

O'Donnell, of High Bonnybridge, admitted assaulting Mr Anderson to his impairment, severe injury, and permanent disfigurement.

He will be sentenced on 3 May.

'Accused fled'

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that Mr Anderson was returning home after a night out on 30 April last year and saw O'Donnell arguing with a woman in the street.

Mr Anderson told him to "grow up and leave it alone" and after "an exchange of words", O'Donnell left.

Prosecutor Samantha Brown said: "A few minutes later, the accused returned carrying a large plank of wood with nails in it.

"He struck Mr Anderson on the left cheek with the plank, causing him to fall to the ground, and then continued to strike him a number of times with the plank of wood.

"Eventually Mr Anderson got to his feet, and the accused fled."

'Considerable injury'

Mr Anderson went to hospital where doctors found he had a cut on his cheek and a broken lower jaw.

This required an operation and the installation of four metal plates and 14 screws.

Defence agent Simon Hutchison said O'Donnell accepted he should not have acted as he did.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell deferred sentence and told O'Donnell he was likely to receive a jail term.

The sheriff said: "You came back to the scene with a serious weapon and caused considerable injury."