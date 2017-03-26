Tributes paid to boxer Jordan Coe who died in Thailand

Image copyright Craig Floan Image caption Jordan Coe was found dead in Thaland on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to a Scottish Muay Thai boxer who has died in Thailand.

Jordan Coe, 20, is reported to have been found dead in a heavy tracksuit after failing to return to his hotel.

It has prompted speculation that the professional athlete, who is originally from Maddiston near Falkirk, died of heatstroke.

His coach, Craig Floan, said the boxer may have been trying to lose a few pound before a fight.

He had been due to fight Khon Bola, a Cambodian boxer, in the Muang district of Thailand on Sunday night.

'Live the dream'

Last week Mr Coe wrote on Facebook that he loved fighting every month.

He wrote: "Almost three years living in Thailand and with each year, I always learn more and more.

"Thank you to my team, family, friends and fans for always helping me on my journey.

"I recommend anyone to go with their gut feeling and follow their dream. No matter what it may be."

Mr Floan, a coach at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy, told BBC Scotland that Mr Coe began fighting at a gym in Grangemouth.

He later trained in Glasgow before he moved to Thailand after finishing school to "live the dream".

'Promising career'

Mr Coe lived in Ubon Ratchathani, in the east of Thailand, according to his Facebook profile.

He has fought in Australia, Japan and Cambodia, as well as in Thailand and Britain, said Mr Floan.

He won 11 out of the 12 fights last year, he added.

"As a person he was very cheeky," he said. "He was an entertainer, everybody knows that he was famous for dancing out of the ring and dancing in the ring."

Mr Floan went on: "As a fighter, he was tough as nails. He would fight anyone - he didn't care.

"He had a very, very promising career."

The coach has now set up an appeal to raise money for Mr Coe's family to help pay to repatriate his body and funeral expenses.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British national following their death in Thailand.

"Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."