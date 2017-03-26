Family of Ralph Smith informed of body found at Arbroath

Image copyright Mike Pennington Image caption The body was found at the beach at Victoria Park in Arbroath

The body of a man has been discovered on a beach at Arbroath, police have confirmed.

It was found on the beach at Victoria Park by a member of the public at about 08:40.

Officers said they have not yet formally identified the man but the family of 18-year-old Ralph Smith have been informed of the discovery.

Mr Smith, of Dundee, has been missing since he was reported to have fallen from Arbroath cliffs on February 25.

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams all took part in a search for the teenager.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently making inquiries and it is confirmed that the body of a male has been recovered.

"The identity of the male has not yet been established, but it not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances

"The family of missing person Ralph Smith from Dundee have been informed of developments."