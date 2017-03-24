Pensioner dies after car hits wall in Denny

An 82-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a wall in Denny, near Falkirk.

The pensioner's Honda Jazz left the road and hit a stone wall in the town's Davies Row, near to the junction with Stirling Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 14:30 on Thursday.

The man, who has not been named, died later in Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Sgt Michael Montague, from Stirling's road policing unit, said: "At this time we are still trying to establish why the car left the road and we are keen to hear from any motorists who were on Davies Row at the time of the incident on Thursday afternoon."