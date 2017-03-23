Man who dangled baby by neck of jacket remanded

Image copyright Tim Bugler Image caption George Cochrane was told by a sheriff that a prison sentence was "almost inevitable"

A man dangled a baby by the neck of his hooded jacket while the child was still strapped in his pushchair, a court has been told.

George Cochrane, 27, was told by a sheriff that a prison sentence was "almost inevitable" after he admitted the assault in Grangemouth last year.

The combined weight of the child and his buggy pressing on his windpipe began to choke the baby, who turned blue in the face.

Cochrane will be sentenced in April.

Stirling Sheriff Court was told that Cochrane was annoyed at the baby crying and had sworn at him.

Prosecutor Matthew Kerr said the incident was witnessed by two people.

'Struggling to breathe'

Mr Kerr said: "The accused strapped the baby in his pushchair and, when he continued to cry, took hold of the hood of the top that the baby was wearing, and lifted him by it.

"Both the child and the pushchair were lifted from the floor.

"Both witnesses observed the baby's face go purple and then blue, and saw he was struggling to breathe as the front of his clothing was tightening to the front of his neck."

Mr Kerr said the one of the witnesses "challenged" Cochrane, and he put the baby back on the seat of the pushchair and quickly left.

Cochrane pleaded guilty to assaulting the child, and behaving towards him in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sheriff William Gilchrist remanded Cochrane in custody until 19 April for pre-sentencing reports, and told him: "A custodial sentence is almost inevitable."