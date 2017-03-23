'Unity' plea from brother of murdered aid worker after London attack

Image caption Mike Haines said it was "vital" communities remained calm and united

The brother of a British aid worker murdered by so-called Islamic State has made a plea for unity and calm in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

David Haines, 44, who grew up in Perth, was beheaded in Syria in 2014 after being held prisoner for 18 months.

His elder brother Mike said it was "vital" that communities "remain calm and united", regardless of the motive.

Mr Haines works with groups to combat extremist indoctrination of young people in the UK.

The prime minister has said the attacker, who drove a car into pedestrians before stabbing a police officer, was British-born and known to MI5.

'Kindness and solidarity'

Mr Haines said: "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims of this tragic attack in the heart of our nation's capital.

"In the midst of the hurt and heartache that we are all feeling in this moment, it is vital that we as a society remain calm and united, no matter who or what was behind this attack.

Mr Haines said that terrorism "in all its guises" sought to "spread fear and divide us".

He said: "In confronting this evil, we must stand shoulder to shoulder, with confidence that we are all stronger when we stand together.

"The reports of kindness and solidarity amongst those on the scene, proves our togetherness.

"Whatever the motivations, they will not succeed in sewing distrust amongst us - I have seen first hand that we are stronger than that."