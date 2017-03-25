Piper's celebrity friends call the tune on new single

Image copyright Alan S Morrison Image caption The Libertines Peter Doherty is one of those appearing on Craig Weir's new song

An Angus primary school teacher has enlisted the help of a host of celebrity friends to perform on his debut single.

Hollywood actor Alan Cumming, Queen guitarist Brian May and The Libertines Peter Doherty are among those featured on Craig Weir's The Highland Road.

The celebrities texted or emailed their one-line contributions to the 23-year-old musician from Carnoustie.

Craig has previously performed for Arnold Schwarzenegger in Edinburgh.

The new song begins and ends with a poem written by the piper and his friend Chris Brown, which was inspired by a trip they took along the road of the same name in Canada last year.

The 21 guest voices on the Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry song also include former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans, television presenter Lorraine Kelly, and Kyle Falconer from Dundee band The View.

Image copyright Alan S. Morrison Image caption Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry's song was inspired by a road trip in Canada

Craig said: "It had been in the back of my mind for a while to have different people contributing their voices to this poem.

"I split it into different parts and got in touch first of all with the core people I wanted to be involved in it.

"That was really people I'd had the opportunity to perform with, like Brian May from Queen, Alan Cumming, Kyle from the View, and I really wanted to get Peter (Doherty) involved in it."

Craig's previous celebrity encounters include six dates playing with the Bay City Rollers and performing We Will Rock You with Queen at the SSE Hydro.

'Fantastic piece'

Craig said that, after a positive response to his request, he started to collect the contributions.

He said: "They mostly recorded them on their phones and emailed or texted them across to me.

"Peter Doherty's is recorded in Buenos Aires when he was out there on tour and Mark Evans' was done in Germany when he was across there for a festival.

"We managed to piece it all together in the studio.

"At first it was a gamble, because we weren't sure how it would sound pieced together when they'd only contributed one line each.

"Now I've got this fantastic piece together with a whole range of voices representing entertainment around the world."

Image copyright Alan S. Morrison Image caption Craig Weir (R) and brother Paul met Arnold Schwarzenegger after piping him onstage in Edinburgh

Alan Cumming has described the song as "beautiful" and "really moving", with Brian May saying he was "happy to pour a little of my Scottish blood into this epic."

Lorraine Kelly said she was "delighted" to contribute, adding: "Hearing it all together gave me goose bumps."

Craig said his pupils took a "great interest" in his other career.

"It's like a Jekyll and Hyde character," he said.

"The bell goes on Friday afternoon and that's me away playing around the world."