Police watchdog investigates bridge man's fall

An investigation has been launched into the police's response leading up to a 25-year-old man falling from the Queens Bridge in Perth.

A major search operation is continuing after the man fell into the River Tay shortly after 04:00 on Saturday.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has now been instructed to investigate.

The police watchdog will then submit its findings to the Crown Office and procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Rescuers from the police, coastguard, ambulance and fire service were called to the scene of the incident on Saturday.

The inshore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry and a search and rescue helicopter were also involved.

The police's dive and marine unit carried out searches near to Moncrieffe Island on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The matter has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."