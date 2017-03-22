Pupil scoops V&A Dundee time capsule design prize

Image copyright Julie Howden Image caption Luisa Geddes's "professional presentation" was praised by Ian Callum, Jaguar's director of design.

A Perthshire school pupil has won a competition to design a time capsule for the grounds of Dundee's V&A Museum.

Luisa Geddes from the Community School of Auchterarder was selected by an expert panel chaired by Ian Callum, Jaguar's director of design.

Miss Geddes will receive a week's work experience at Jaguar where she will see her design adapted for manufacture.

The time capsule will be unveiled in 2018, shortly before the museum opens to the public.

The competition was open to all secondary school pupils studying the Scottish Qualifications Authority's Higher Design and Manufacture course.

More than 160 schools signed up for the competition.

'Professional presentation'

The 17-year-old said it was "amazing" to have been chosen to design the time capsule.

She said: "I can't quite believe it. I wanted to design something the public could interact with in the day and night."

Mr Callum said: "What struck us all about Luisa was her sense of professional presentation and clarity in explanation.

"She had a clear understanding of what she was trying to do, and the message she was trying to create in the sculpture she'd designed.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that the end result would be appealing to us as a team of judges, and also to the public."