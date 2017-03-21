Plumber accused of causing Callander gas explosion

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption The house was completely destroyed in the explosion

A plumber is to face trial accused of causing a gas explosion that destroyed a couple's home and buried them beneath the rubble.

Craig Hall is alleged to have failed to properly install a boiler at Robin and Marion Cunningham's house in Callander, Perthshire, in August 2013.

Prosecutors allege Mr Hall, 34, failed to ensure that a gas pipe was properly supported when he fitted the boiler.

He denies the charge and will stand trial on 2 August.

The alleged incident took place eight months before the explosion.

Mr and Mrs Cunningham were both trapped and had to be freed by fire-fighters.

Nine nearby houses were evacuated and Stirling Council set up a rest centre in Callander as emergency services moved in to make the area safe.

Mr Hall, of Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, denies causing the blast by carrying out the installation of the boiler dangerously and otherwise than in accordance with appropriate standards, contrary to the Gas Safety (Installations and Use) Regulations 1988.

He also denies an alternative charge, under the Health and Safety at Work Act, of failing to take reasonable care for Mr and Mrs Cunningham's safety as a result of his "acts or omissions".