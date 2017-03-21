Drug dealer sentenced after boy puts ecstasy pill in mouth

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Dean Shaw "profoundly and profusely" apologised for his actions

A drug dealer whose misplaced ecstasy pill was almost swallowed by a seven-year-old boy has been given a community sentence.

A handful of Dean Shaw's pills ended up in a bag containing an iPad that the child was playing with.

A court heard the boy put the Class A drug in his mouth but spat it out because "it didn't taste nice."

Shaw, from Arbroath, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing ecstasy on 15 August 2016.

The 27-year-old was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for two years at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Shaw was also placed on a restriction of liberty order confining him to his home address on an electronic tag for eight months from 19:00 to 07:00 daily.

Potentially catastrophic

A previous court hearing was told that the carrier bag had been at Shaw's home and was taken away by a woman and put on her kitchen table.

Her son went to play with the iPad and put one of the yellow, strawberry-shaped tablets into his mouth and then spat it out.

The woman found the pills strewn across the table.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell told the court: "She thought they were sweets and noted there were some left in the shopping bag.

"She asked the child about the sweets and he said they were not sweets as he had put one in his mouth and it didn't taste nice so he spat it out."

The woman contacted Shaw who told her the tablets were ecstasy.

Miss Bell said: "The child was taken to Arbroath minor injuries unit and observed but didn't have any symptoms of ingesting the tablets.

Defence solicitor John Hall said: "He profoundly and profusely apologises for this.

"It is not lost on him that there could have been absolutely catastrophic consequences.