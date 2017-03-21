Man admits causing road crash that killed mother of three

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Audrey Thom died in hospital two days after the crash

A Dundee van driver caused the death of a mother of three in a crash after overtaking when approaching a blind crest in the road, a court heard.

Andrew Reilly made no attempt to avert the head-on collision with a car in which Audrey Thom was a passenger.

Mrs Thom's daughter Louise could not avoid Reilly's van, heading directly at her on her side of the road.

Reilly, 29, will be sentenced in April after admitting a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told Miss Thom was unable to take evasive action as there were trees on the left-hand side of the road and another vehicle on the right-hand carriageway.

Previous convictions

The crash occurred on the A914 Balmullo to Dairsie roundabout road in Fife in November 2015.

Emergency services took Miss Thom, 27, and her 58-year-old mother to hospital but Mrs Thom's condition worsened and she died two days later.

Advocate depute Adrian Cottam said police investigators concluded that Reilly had made a decision to carry out a late overtaking manoeuvre as he approached, and then got to, solid white lines on the road. He then drove on to the opposite side of the road.

The court heard that the plumbing and heating engineer had previous convictions for driving without insurance and speeding.

Michael O'Grady QC deferred sentence on Reilly for the preparation of a social enquiry report and remanded him in custody.