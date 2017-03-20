Couple who took drug orders over Facebook sentenced

Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told police recovered heroin, cannabis and cash

An Angus couple who took orders for drugs over Facebook have been given community sentences.

Edward Hayes and Katarzyna Bielec sold cannabis from their home in Montrose to customers who contacted them by Facebook Messenger.

Police who raided the property found heroin worth £1,340, cannabis worth £525 and £613 in cash.

Hayes, 40 and Bielec, 35, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Hayes was given a community payback order with one year's supervision, a drug treatment requirement and a four-month restriction of liberty order curfew.

Bielec was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

A police investigation revealed Facebook messages were sent to Bielec's account from prospective customers over a six month period starting in October 2015.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that they referenced "weights, prices and smoke".

Miss Bell said: "There were also text messages on phones relating to the accused over that period.

"Both denied any knowledge of dealing activity when interviewed by police."

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce, for Hayes, said: "This is his fourth conviction for being concerned in the supply of drugs and he appreciates he is in a difficult position."