River Tay search continues for missing man in Perth

Image copyright Graeme Hart

A major search operation for a man seen falling into the River Tay at Perth has entered its third day.

The man was seen on the Queens Bridge at about 04:00 on Saturday and entered the water shortly afterwards.

Police Scotland said its dive and marine unit would be carrying out searches near to Moncrieffe Island.

Further air and land searches will also be conducted by police officers from the air support and operational support units.

Rescuers from the police, coastguard, ambulance and fire service were called to the scene of the incident on Saturday.

The inshore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry and a search and rescue helicopter were also involved.