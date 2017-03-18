Major search for man missing in River Tay
- 18 March 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A multi-agency search operation is under way for a man who was seen falling into the River Tay in Perth.
Police said the man was seen on the Queens Bridge in Perth at about 04:00 on Saturday and entered the water shortly afterwards.
Rescuers from the police, coastguard, ambulance and fire service were at the scene.
The inshore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry and a search and rescue helicopter were also involved.