Major search for man missing in River Tay

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption A major search operation began in the early hours in Perth

A multi-agency search operation is under way for a man who was seen falling into the River Tay in Perth.

Police said the man was seen on the Queens Bridge in Perth at about 04:00 on Saturday and entered the water shortly afterwards.

Rescuers from the police, coastguard, ambulance and fire service were at the scene.

The inshore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry and a search and rescue helicopter were also involved.