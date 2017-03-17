Male osprey returns to Loch of the Lowes nest

Image copyright Scottish Wildlife Trust Image caption The osprey, known as LM12, arrived on Thursday

A male osprey has returned to its nest at the Loch of the Lowes reserve after its migration from West Africa.

The bird, which is named LM12, arrived on Thursday, the earliest reappearance of a resident bird there in almost 50 years.

Its mate LF15 is expected soon at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve near Dunkeld, which operates a live webcam of the nest.

The pair fledged three chicks in both 2015 and 2016.

Charlotte Fleming, Perthshire ranger for the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: "One of our eagle eyed volunteers spotted LM12 just after 17:00.

"He spent several hours in the nearby trees but didn't touch down on the nest until early this morning when he appeared carrying his breakfast.

"From the views we've had of his distinctive chest pattern and long wing tips we are as sure as we can be that it is LM12.

"He has also made himself well and truly at home, bringing in sticks and preparing the nest, which is further proof that he is the resident male."