Scotland's oldest graduate plans ninth degree

Image copyright Abertay University Image caption Alex Stewart returned to further education after his retirement

Scotland's oldest graduate said he hopes to study for his ninth degree at the age of 87.

Alec Stewart from Dundee has completed seven degrees since returning to further education aged 65.

Mr Stewart started an MA General Studies last year and now plans to gain entry to another course at Abertay University.

The pensioner said his latest degree would be in either environmental science and technology or criminology.

He has previous qualifications from both Abertay and Dundee University.

These include degrees in American and French studies, town planning, sociology and philosophy.

'Use your brain'

Mr Stewart said: "After I retired I wanted to see what was possible and to go into higher education to do something I could enjoy.

"My three sons are graduates so I knew what it was about and felt I could cope.

"I've made a point in my late years of studying different subjects."

Mr Stewart started work as a labourer in Dundee before serving as an RAF radar operator for ten years.

He said: "I say to myself 'use your brain Alec and change your subject with each degree'.

"It means your brain is pretty full of a lot of stuff.

"I find that once in a tutorial or seminar group the younger students get to know you and they are always asking questions.

"They always want to know who the old man is."