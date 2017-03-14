Man accused of killing toddler Harlow Edwards in road crash

Image copyright Supplied

A 23-year-old man has been accused of killing Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards by driving dangerously and crashing into her on a pavement.

Luke Pirie appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court. It is alleged he lost control of his vehicle and caused the death of the two-year-old.

Mr Pirie, from Forfar, is alleged to have driven dangerously in Coupar Angus on 13 October last year.

He made no plea or declaration and was granted bail by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.

The petition alleges he collided with another vehicle and mounted the kerb.

Mr Pirie faces a second charge of driving dangerously and causing serious injury to two other people, a 17-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, in the same incident.