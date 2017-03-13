Crews tackle blaze at industrial unit in Dundee

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial unit in Dundee.

The emergency services were called to reports of an explosion in Brunel Road at about 18:35.

Police cordoned off an area while crews worked to bring the fire under control.

A police spokesman said: "No members of the public were put at risk while the emergency services dealt with the fire which was brought under control by 21:00 and the roads around the area were all reopened."

No-one was injured in the incident.

The spokesman added: "There will be a police presence in the area throughout the night while inquiries continue."