Police investigating Dunblane flat blaze

A block of flats in Dunblane has been badly damaged after a fire in the early hours of the morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Station Road shortly before 04:00 on Saturday.

Firefighters from Dunblane, Bridge of Allan and Stirling were sent to the scene. The fire has now been extinguished.

Police Scotland said it was investigating the cause of the fire. It is not known if anyone was injured.

Firefighters and police officers are still at the scene, with the immediate area cordoned off.