Man who stabbed friend to death jailed

Image caption Aigars Upenieks was killed two days before Christmas 2015

A man who killed a friend at a Dundee block of flats by repeatedly stabbing him has been jailed for more than 13 years.

Aldis Minakovskis attacked Aigars Upenieks, 34, in the city's Thurso Crescent two days before Christmas 2015.

The 25-year-old left the scene without seeking help for his victim.

Minakovskis, who was originally charged with murder, was convicted by a jury of culpable homicide.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the Latvian national's solicitor advocate Iain Paterson say that his client regretted taking his friend's life.

Judge Lord Uist told Mr Paterson: "If he really regretted his actions he would have phoned for an ambulance."

Minakovskis, of Dundee, was jailed for 13 years and eight months.

Serious injuries

The trial at the High Court in Aberdeen heard that the men had been drinking on December 23, 2015.

The two men started to argue and Minakovskis struck his friend on his upper body three times a knife.

A jury heard that one of the blows entered through Mr Upenieks' right arm and went into his right lung dividing a major artery.

Following the attack, Minakovskis left his victim dying on the stairway of the flats.

Lord Uist told Minakovskis: "The force used by you was such that the handle became detached from the knife in the course of one of the wounds being inflicted.

"I must have regard principally to the fact that you took the life of another man by stabbing him repeatedly in the back with a lethal weapon and without there having been any provocation."