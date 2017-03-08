Former Dundee United player cleared of threatening behaviour charge

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Garry Kenneth was found not guilty following a brief trial

Former Scotland and Dundee United footballer Garry Kenneth has been cleared of a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour.

Mr Kenneth had denied banging on a door at his Dundee home in December during a row with his girlfriend Reagan Kelbie.

Ms Kelbie told Dundee Sheriff Court during a brief trial that she had not been in a state of "fear or alarm" when Mr Kenneth was at her door.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC found Mr Kenneth not guilty of the charge.

The 29-year-old was fined £300 at a previous court hearing after admitting driving away without insurance after the row last December.