Double Dundee murder accused to stand trial

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died in Dundee's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February

A man accused of murdering a man and woman in Dundee has made a second court appearance.

Robert Stratton, 42, is accused of murdering David Sorrie and Julie McCash in the city's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Wendy McKinney on the same date.

Mr Stratton is further accused of assaulting his partner Lee Kinney to her injury.

It is alleged that Mr Stratton murdered Julie McCash by striking her on the body with a knife.

It is further alleged that he pursued Mr Sorrie while brandishing two knives and struck him on the body with a knife.

Mr Stratton made no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial during a hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

No motion was made for bail and he was remanded in custody.