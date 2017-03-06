Scotland's 'superfamily' set to welcome first grandchild

Image copyright Lesley Martin Image caption The Hann family has been chosen to launch the Race for Life Family 5K

A Dundee mother-of-13 has said she "can't wait" to become a grandmother for the first time in the summer.

Emma Hann and husband Roy's 13 children are aged between two and 25, with eight of them still staying at the family home.

Their 22-year-old daughter Polly and son-in-law Michael Watt are expecting their first child in August.

The family will run the new Race For Life Family 5K after Cancer Research UK asked them to launch the event.

Mrs Hann, 47, told BBC Scotland: "We're really excited, really delighted.

"When Polly went to see the midwives, they all knew who her mum was.

"It's a little bit sad because Polly and Michael have just moved to Dunfermline, they were just living across the road from us.

"But it's been amazing watching her little bump starting to grow and knowing that's my little grandbaby."

Image copyright Lesley Martin Image caption Emma and Roy Hann's daughter Polly and son-in-law Michael are expecting a baby in August

The family gets through 50 pints of milk, 21 loaves of bread and five large boxes of cereal every week.

Until the expectant couple's recent move to Fife, 10 of the Hann children stayed with their parents in their six-bedroom Dundee home.

Mrs Hann said: "Two of her sisters, Alice and Sophia, are staying in her (Polly's) little house just across the road.

"We still see a lot of everybody, but it is nice having a little bit more bedroom space."

The Race for Life Family 5K runs will take place in June alongside the traditional women-only events at 10 locations across Scotland.

Mrs Hann said: "Some of my older girls have been involved in Race for Life on a few of the years, so to be asked to be involved with it is really exciting.

"We're all planning to be there and all excited about it."