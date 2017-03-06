Mechanic crushed by ambulance in Dundee depot

Image copyright Google Image caption Investigations have been launched into the incident at the ambulance depot

A mechanic has been seriously injured after being crushed by an ambulance at a Dundee depot.

The incident took place at the Scottish Ambulance Service depot in West School Road at about 15:25 on Friday.

Police and Health and Safety Executive investigations are being conducted into the incident.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the man remained in hospital following the incident and it was in close contact with his family.

A spokesman for the service said: "We are aware of an incident involving a member of staff in Dundee on Friday.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware of the incident and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

"At this stage we cannot comment any further on the cause of the incident.

"In the meantime, we are in close contact with the family of our staff member, who remains in hospital, and are offering support to local staff."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland were called to West School Road in Dundee around 15:25 on Friday 3 March after a man was seriously injured in an incident within the grounds of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and police inquiries are ongoing."