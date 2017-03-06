Man jailed for campaign of violence against six ex-partners

Image caption The High Court in Glasgow was told Beech will be monitored following his release from jail

A former soldier has been jailed for four years for a campaign of "significant violence" against six ex-partners in Tayside.

Richard Beech, 33, was convicted of the physical abuse over a six-year period, but cleared of four rape charges.

Beech, of Dundee, will be monitored in the community for two years following his release from prison.

The trial heard the offences were committed in Dundee and Forfar.

Beech attacked one of his victims to the danger of her life by putting a pillow over her face and his hands round her throat at a house in Forfar.

The woman told the trial: "I actually thought he was going to kill me."

She told the High Court in Glasgow she eventually managed to push him off "with force", but was "really petrified" following the attack.

Dating website

Another woman, who met Beech through a dating website, told the trial he seemed "like a nice guy" at first, but that he later got "really angry" and told her he knew how to build bombs.

Beech, who has previously been convicted of going Awol from the army, was found guilty of nine charges against six women committed between 2007 and 2013.

Defence QC Edward Targowski told the court that Beech continues to deny the offences.

Jailing Beech, judge Lady Scott told him: "You subjected one of your partners to regular violence, slapping her and pouring hot liquid over her and head-butting her, often accompanied by threats.

"You compressed the throats of three of your victims.

"One said this happened a number of times and she said she thought she was going to die.

"This was a sustained and serious course of conduct of significant violence against female partners."