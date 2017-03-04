Family search for cliff fall teenager Ralph Smith

Image copyright Kingdom and Gill Howie Image caption Coastguard teams have already taken part in a three-day search for missing Ralph Smith

The family of a teenager who is believed to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs are taking part in a search for him.

Ralph Smith is presumed dead after reportedly falling from the cliffs on Saturday 25 February.

A search by four coastguard rescue teams and helicopter crew, along with two RNLI lifeboats, failed to find any sign of him.

Saturday's search has been organised by relatives of the teenager.

They plan to assemble teams of volunteers to scour 18 sites in Angus and another six along the north Fife coastline.

Volunteers are asked to wear suitable clothing and footwear and to bring their own food and a hot drink.

'Heartbroken beyond belief'

The disappearance of Ralph Smith signalled a day of tragedy for the family after two other relatives died at a family gathering within 24 hours.

Robert Stratton, 42, appeared in court charged with murdering David Sorrie and Julie McCash in the city's Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded into custody.

Speaking on social media, relatives Billy and Gary Sorrie said: "As most of you will be aware, tragedy struck our family three times in the space of 24 hours with the deaths of Wee Ralphie, Julie and David.

"To say this week has been unbearable would be an understatement. Each and every single member of our family is heartbroken beyond belief and we are all still in shock.

"Our despair deepens as at this moment Wee Ralphie's body has still not been recovered."

The statement added: "As a family, we are organising a safe search on Saturday covering as many beach areas and accessible routes as possible, both north and south of Arbroath cliffs.

"Anyone wishing to help with this search is more than welcome, but we must stress that this will be a safe search, as we do not want to put anyone in any danger.

"With that in mind, we must ask that anyone wishing to participate should be fit and healthy, over the age of 18, come fully prepared for bad weather with the correct clothing and has transport available."