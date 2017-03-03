Watchdog investigates police response to man's death

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a village near Stirling two days after his family contacted police.

The 51-year-old's body was discovered at a house in Fallin on 22 February.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) inquiry will focus on Police Scotland's response to a phone call received on 20 February.

The police watchdog said it would submit its findings to the Crown in due course.