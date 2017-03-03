Polmont inmate attacked warden with mop

Image copyright SPS

An inmate who hit a warden with a mop at Polmont Young Offenders' Institution has had 16 months added to his sentence.

Jed Duncan, from Aberdeen, was cleaning a corridor at the Stirlingshire facility when staff became concerned he was performing the task too slowly.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that the 21-year-old attacked the warden after being asked to hurry up.

The officer was unhurt in the incident which took place on 8 April last year.

Prosecutor Ann Orr told the court: "A prison officer asked him to hurry up. He started arguing and was told to go back to his cell.

"Reinforcements were called and he picked up a mop and struck the officer with its wooden handle."

Duncan had been due for release in August after serving a sentence for a series of offences including repeated joyriding, threatening and abusive behaviour, and assaulting a prison officer.