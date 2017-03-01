Dundee FC managing director indicates move from Dens Park

Image copyright SNS Image caption Dens Park's maintenance bill rose to £200,000 in the last financial year

Dundee FC's managing director has revealed the club's intention to move from Dens Park to a new custom-built facility in the city.

John Nelms said the Scottish Premiership side was currently trying to give a "21st Century entertainment product in a 19th Century building".

Mr Nelms and business partner Tim Keyes recently bought 29 acres of land near the ice rink at Camperdown Park.

He said a land-use application would be submitted "shortly".

Mr Nelms told the club's DeeTV: "We're quite excited by it, it's early doors.

"We've got a lot of hoops to jump through and a lot of politics to get through.

"But I can tell you we've been working on this for the last year, even before we purchased the property.

"We have been trying to future-proof as much as possible any facility we put on that site and work 24 hours a day, seven days a week and be a jewel for the City of Discovery and Dundee.

"Moving forward, we think we're going to have exciting times ahead where we're potentially playing games overseas, we're playing games potentially in a new facility, training in potentially a new facility.

"That's where we're headed."

Image copyright Dundee FC Image caption Mr Nelms told the club's channel that there were "exciting times ahead"

Accounts published for the financial year ending 31 May 2016 showed an operating loss of £530,000 at the club.

Mr Nelms said the ground's maintenance bill rose by £50,000 in the last financial year.

He said: "The biggest issue we have is with the stadium itself.

"We've put over £200,000 into the ground and that's not enhancing the ground, that's just keeping the ground going.

"We assume that those issues are going to continue to get worse and worse as time goes on.

"We're trying to give a 21st Century entertainment product in a 19th Century building."