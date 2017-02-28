T in the Park adult-only campsite plan

Image copyright PA

T in the Park organisers say they are in discussions to make its campsite adults-only when the festival returns.

DF Concerts announced in November that the festival would "take a break" in 2017.

Two teenagers died at the 2016 festival in separate incidents, while witnesses reported fights and illicit drug use in the campsite area.

It is understood no discussions are taking place on restricting the entry of under-18s to the main arena.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said: "We're still at the early stages of planning and one of the discussions we've had is whether or not to make the campsite 18-plus."

The festival has an open age policy, with under-18s having to be accompanied by someone over 21.

Image caption Geoff Ellis said discussions were ongoing on whether to restrict the campsite to adults-only

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Mr Ellis said: "What we have seen in recent years is more 16 and 17-year-olds going a bit crazy.

"So let's make the campsite over-18 going forward.

"It does mean families can't come to the event like they have done traditionally since 1994. But that is something we have to do."

The festival moved to Strathallan Castle in Perthshire in 2015.

That event drew complaints over traffic issues and antisocial behaviour.

DF Concerts revamped its transport plan, arena and campsite at the 2016 festival.

'Polarised audience'

Mr Ellis said: "'T in the Park has been a rite of passage since 1994 but the core attendance has always been between 18 and 24.

"The reasons we have taken a year out is to solve the issues placed upon us because of the planning consent, purely that."

Mr Ellis also said T in the Park would reduce the number of electronic dance acts it features.

He said: "We're looking at EDM dance music, which is something that particularly appeals to a younger audience, and that's something I think we will dial down.

"We're seeing a more polarised audience with people into EDM and people into guitar music who are not tolerant of electronic music at all."

This summer's traditional T in the Park July dates will see the TRNSMT Festival take place in Glasgow.

Staged by DF Concerts, the non-camping festival will feature Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro as headline acts at the event in Glasgow Green between 7 and 9 July.