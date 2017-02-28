Man in court on £117,000 'fake marriage promise' fraud charge

Image caption Sheikh Farooq Ijaz was granted bail at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court accused of defrauding more than £117,000 from a woman he allegedly promised to marry.

Sheikh Farooq Ijaz is alleged to have told the woman he needed the money to send back to his family who were living in poverty in Pakistan.

It is alleged he told her this was because his parents had died in a vehicle accident.

The charge alleges Mr Ijaz knowingly had "no intention" of sending the money to his family.

He is alleged to have induced the woman to pay him £117,464 by electronic bank transfers.

The charge states that Mr Ijaz pretended to the woman he was in a relationship with her and intended to marry her.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in Dundee between 23 February and 23 August last year.

Mr Ijaz appeared on petition facing a single charge of fraud during a brief private hearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

He made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.