Search for cliff fall teenager enters third day

Image copyright Gill Howie Image caption Coastguard teams and RNLI lifeboats have been involved in the search for Ralph Smith

Police are continuing the search for an 18-year-old man who is believed to have fallen from Arbroath Cliffs at the weekend.

Ralph Smith reportedly fell from the cliffs at about 13:00 on Saturday.

A coastguard helicopter, four coastguard rescue teams and two RNLI lifeboats are involved in the search.

Mr Smith is described as 5ft 1in tall, with short black hair and was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and red trainers.

Chf Insp David McIntosh said: "We have carried out extensive multi-agency searches of the coastline for Ralph over the weekend and these will continue today, with support from the Police Scotland air support unit and specialist Police Scotland search teams.

"We know Arbroath Cliffs continues to be a popular area for walking and whilst we ask the public to report any information that could assist us with our search for Ralph, please be mindful of your own safety and do not put yourself in any danger.

"Our specialist search teams have the appropriate training and equipment to carry out searches of the water and coastline."