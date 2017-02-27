Former oil worker jailed for cannabis cultivation

Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the drugs had a maximum value of £8,400

A former oil worker who grew cannabis to support himself after being made redundant due to the North Sea downturn has been jailed for a year.

Oliver Georgopollous claimed he could not live on his monthly wage as a delivery driver after losing his oil industry job.

Georgopollous, 28, told police he did not use the drug himself, but sold it on to "make a bit of money".

A sheriff told him there was "no option" other than a prison sentence.

Cannabis plants along with cultivation equipment, 11g of harvested herbal cannabis and £2,260 in cash were recovered during a police raid on Georgopollous's home.

'Financial gain'

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the drugs had a maximum value of £8,400.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told a previous hearing: "He said that he did this purely for financial gain as he could not afford to live on the £700 to £900 per month he made in his job as a delivery driver, having previously been made redundant from his job in the oil industry.

"He admitted that the cash recovered was partly the profits from his sale of the cannabis."

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said: "He started off selling to friends and that then became to friends of friends.

"It escalated when he lost his job.

"In the end it was almost a relief to be caught."