Man charged with £120,000 romance fraud

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with alleged £120,000 romance fraud and money laundering offences.

He is also accused of committing offences under the Immigration Act.

The man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday,

Police have issued a warning to people considering looking for potential partners online or referred through a third party.

Romance fraud is the term given to scams where criminals hoodwink their victims, often through fake profiles, on online dating sites.

Det Insp Iain McPhail of the economic crime and financial investigation unit said: "If you are being referred to a potential partner by a third party, please ensure that they actually know that individual.

"Take steps to verify that images you see of that person are actually real images of them and not taken from the internet to give you a positive impression of them.

"Avoid giving away too many personal details when dating online.

"Revealing your full name, date of birth and home address may lead to your identity being stolen.

"Never send or receive money or give away your bank details to someone you've only met online, no matter how much you trust them or believe their story."