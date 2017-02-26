Man held after deaths of man and woman in Dundee

A man has been detained by police after the deaths of another man and a woman in Dundee.

Police were called to the Drumlanrig Drive area of the city on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were found dead.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 42-year-old man had been detained in connection with the incident and inquires were ongoing. Anyone with any information was urged to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Keith Hardie, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "There will be a strong police presence in the area while our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to stress that this has been a contained and isolated incident. There has been no threat to the wider public at any stage.

"I would also urge anyone with information to please contact police, likewise anyone who saw or heard anything in the area that could be of assistance."