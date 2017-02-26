Death of 39-year-old man in Perth is 'suspicious'

Image copyright Stuart Cowper

The death of a man in the Dunnock Park area of Perth is being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers say they are following a "positive line of inquiry" following the death of the 39-year-old.

Police officers and ambulance crew were called to the property early on Saturday morning but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Det Insp Gary Winter, who is leading the investigation, appealed for help from potential witnesses.

He said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and police will remain in the area while we establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man's death.

"We are following a positive line of inquiry, and I would like to stress that this was a contained and isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

"I would also appeal to anyone with information - no matter how insignificant you think it might be - to please come forward."

He added: "In particular I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the early hours of this morning in the lead-up to emergency services being called to let us know.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience while inquiries are carried out - your co-operation is much appreciated."