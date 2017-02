A major search is under way for a man believed to have fallen from cliffs at Arbroath in Angus.

Police Scotland said the emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 13:00.

A coastguard helicopter and lifeboat joined rescue teams looking for the man.

A post on the RNLI Montrose Lifeboat Facebook page said it had been stood down at 18:20 "due to failing light".