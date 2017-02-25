Tayside and Central Scotland

Police probe 'unexplained' death in Perth

Police at scene Image copyright Stuart Cowper

An investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in the Dunnock Park area of Perth.

Police said officers were called to a property after reports of the sudden death of a man.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at a very early stage and ongoing."

Police remained at the scene and an area of grass was cordoned off.

