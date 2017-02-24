Prisoner accused of absconding from HMP Castle Huntly

Image copyright Supplied

A prisoner has appeared in court accused of absconding from HMP Castle Huntly.

James Boyle, 24, is alleged to have gone on the run after being granted a period of home leave while serving eight years for the attempted murder of a former friend.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly took steps to avoid being recaptured after failing to return to the open prison.

Boyle made a brief appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was given a period of temporary home leave which was due to end with his return to the prison on 8 February.

The charge alleges that he failed to turn up at Buchanan Street bus station in Glasgow at 12:45 for pre-arranged transport back to the jail, in Longforgan, near Dundee.

It is also alleged that as a consequence of failing to adhere to the strict conditions of his temporary release, Boyle tried to defeat the ends of justice.

Boyle made no plea during a hearing before Sheriff Gillian Wade and was remanded in custody for further examination.