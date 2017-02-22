Gunman jailed for takeaway armed robbery

Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Nicholas McGurk posed a "high risk to public safety"

A gunman who tied up a former police officer and abducted a woman in an armed robbery at a Perthshire takeaway has been jailed for nine years.

Nicholas McGurk, 32, carried out the raid in Coupar Angus a week after being freed from prison for another offence.

A court was told that McGurk targeted Brodie's fish and chip shop owner Alex Wong during the robbery in August last year.

He was tied up while a woman was forced to go with McGurk in Mr Wong's car.

She escaped when McGurk, of Govanhill, Glasgow, crashed the car but later fainted due to being so scared.

McGurk, 32, previously admitted charges of assault, abduction and robbery.

Judge Lord Boyd ordered that Burke is supervised for seven years following his release from custody.

The judge told him: "You were armed with an imitation firearm and a knife.

"You then proceeded to terrify your two victims to a quite terrifying ordeal.

"You threatened to kill them. You held a knife at Mr Wong's neck. You bound his hands with cable ties and you robbed the shop.

"You then abducted the woman, brandishing a knife at her, threatening her and driving off with her in a car.

"In the course of this, you assaulted her and detained her against her will."

'High risk'

Lord Boyd said it was "difficult to imagine" the fear that the woman must have experienced.

The court was told previously that Mr Wong's business remained closed and that the raid had "broken his dream of a peaceful retirement".

Mr Wong, who had served with the police in Hong Kong, ran the takeaway for 14 years.

Lord Boyd told McGurk: "These are very serious charges. You pose a high risk to public safety which I must consider carefully."

Defence advocate Ronnie Renucci told the court that his client was sorry for what he had done and had pleaded guilty to the offences.