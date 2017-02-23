Mark Ronson and Rudimental set for new Dundee festival

Image caption Mark Ronson is one of the first major acts to be announced for the new festival

Mark Ronson, Rudimental and Clean Bandit are among the headliners at a new summer festival in Dundee's Camperdown Park.

Carnival 56, which takes place on 12 and 13 August, is the first major music event at the park since BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in 2006.

Other acts include Dundee band Model Aeroplanes and there will be DJ sets from Basement Jaxx and Hot Chip.

Tickets for the festival go on general sale on Monday.

Festival director Craig Blyth said: "Mark Ronson is in a class of his own, few artists match the energy of Rudimental live and Clean Bandit are one of the biggest acts today.

"We're delighted to have them join us as headliners in Dundee on a bill which has real depth and quality.

"There is a huge buzz about the festival, with a few more surprises still to come, and know the artists will get a massive response when they hit Camperdown this August."