HMP Castle Huntly absconder traced after two weeks

A prisoner who absconded from HMP Castle Huntly has been traced by police two weeks after he was reported missing.

James John Boyle failed to return to the open prison in Longforgan, near Dundee on 9 February.

Police had warned the public not to approach the 24-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said Boyle was arrested in the Glasgow area on Tuesday and will appear in court in due course.