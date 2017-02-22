Snapchat groomer reported to police by father

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Philip Barr first contacted the girl via the Snapchat app using two false names

A man who groomed a 14-year-old girl over social media before having sex with her in his car was reported to police by his father, a court heard.

Philip Barr first contacted the girl via the Snapchat app using two false names.

The 20-year-old from Forfar was sentenced to a six-month curfew and ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that Barr knew the girl was 14 when he first contacted her.

She said: "She assumed it was a boy of the same age as her.

"He then claimed to be 17-years-old but she later became aware it was the accused and knew who he was.

"She asked him if it was weird for him to be having contact with a 14-year-old girl but he said no."

Unprotected sex

Miss Bell said Barr contacted the girl on 9 February last year and picked her up in his car.

She said: "They kissed and had unprotected sex in the car.

"She became uncomfortable and didn't want it to continue.

"She didn't want to tell anyone about what had happened."

Barr met the girl at her home two weeks later and was found by her brother hiding in a wardrobe.

Miss Bell said: "The accused's father was then told by the complainer's friend.

"Thereafter he admitted what had happened and his father took him to police headquarters and gave a statement."

Barr admitted a charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a conduct requirement forbidding Barr to have direct contact with any child under 17.

Barr's software and internet use and devices will also have to be approved by supervising officers.